New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #65: Al Simmons
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 48s
The leader of the last successful Philadelphia Athletics team is the 65th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. From 1924 to 1932 Al Simmons patrolled left field for Connie Mack’s Philadelphia Athletics, helping to turn the team around from...
Tweets
-
.@You_Found_Nimmo getting grass stains on this grab in sim game action.Official Team Account
-
New York Mets: David Peterson feels ready to contribute at the major league level https://t.co/MZR4P2cx7SBlogger / Podcaster
-
Could Chasen Shreve be the second lefty out of the Mets’ bullpen? https://t.co/VEa1F4YYkWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PhilOfSports: Very good look at Ginn's arsenal https://t.co/P4CeHRSZABBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: @TheRealSmith2_ has been dreaming of baseball, have you? #Mets #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/OsPw6u7HdnBlogger / Podcaster
-
According to Baseball Almanac, the #Mets became the 7th team to hit 2 grand slams in one inning, & first since Fernando Tatis his 2 in one inning back in 1999. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeDRemember when the Mets hit two grand slams...in one inning? It happened #OTD in 2006: first Cliff Floyd, then Carlos Beltrán https://t.co/qVoEp1gUFOBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets