Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #65: Al Simmons

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 48s

The leader of the last successful Philadelphia Athletics team is the 65th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. From 1924 to 1932 Al Simmons patrolled left field for Connie Mack’s Philadelphia Athletics, helping to turn the team around from...

