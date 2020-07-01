Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53236271_thumbnail

Still his daddy: Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez’s 1 big regret came vs. Yankees, but it’s not 2003 ALCS Game 7 - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Former Boston Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez was a first-ballot Hall of Famer after an 18-year MLB career which saw him win three Cy Young Awards.

Tweets