New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How Fan Brian Chandler Realized Yasiel Puig Was Signing With The Atlanta Braves
by: Larry Fleisher — Forbes 7m
Yasiel Puig is expected to officially sign with the Atlanta Braves soon and the giveaway the outfielder is finally be joining a new team was first realized due to a chance sighting in a hotel lobby by fan Brian Chandler.
Tweets
-
.@You_Found_Nimmo getting grass stains on this grab in sim game action.Official Team Account
-
New York Mets: David Peterson feels ready to contribute at the major league level https://t.co/MZR4P2cx7SBlogger / Podcaster
-
Could Chasen Shreve be the second lefty out of the Mets’ bullpen? https://t.co/VEa1F4YYkWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PhilOfSports: Very good look at Ginn's arsenal https://t.co/P4CeHRSZABBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: @TheRealSmith2_ has been dreaming of baseball, have you? #Mets #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/OsPw6u7HdnBlogger / Podcaster
-
According to Baseball Almanac, the #Mets became the 7th team to hit 2 grand slams in one inning, & first since Fernando Tatis his 2 in one inning back in 1999. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeDRemember when the Mets hit two grand slams...in one inning? It happened #OTD in 2006: first Cliff Floyd, then Carlos Beltrán https://t.co/qVoEp1gUFOBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets