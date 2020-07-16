Do Not Sell My Personal Information

How Fan Brian Chandler Realized Yasiel Puig Was Signing With The Atlanta Braves

by: Larry Fleisher Forbes 7m

Yasiel Puig is expected to officially sign with the Atlanta Braves soon and the giveaway the outfielder is finally be joining a new team was first realized due to a chance sighting in a hotel lobby by fan Brian Chandler.

