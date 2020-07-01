Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Mojo Rising Bracket Final: (1) Mike Piazza vs. (2) Edgardo Alfonzo

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3m

(1) Mike Piazza – greatest offensive catcher in Major League history who decided to wear a Mets cap on his Hall of Fame plaque. Second player to have his number retired by the Mets. Hit a num…

Tweets