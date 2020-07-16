Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Call To The Pen

Yoenis Cespedes: Not just a designated hitter yet

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 7m

The expectation is that Yoenis Cespedes will be the New York Mets designated hitter, but he can still play defense as he showed on Tuesday. Heading into th...

Tweets