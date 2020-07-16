Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets install cardboard cutouts of people with too much money

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

If you are represented in a cardboard cutout at a Mets game you likely have too much money. You either have chosen to give the Wilpons money for season tickets (why?) or you actually paid for this.  In either case you have too much money. Here at...

