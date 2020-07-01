Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets sale: Ranking the bidders | Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez get boost from Patriots’ Robert Kraft - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 38s

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris submitted first-round bids to buy the New York Mets.

