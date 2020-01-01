Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
54088435_thumbnail

deGrom feels good; goal is to pitch opener

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

A day after getting an MRI, Jacob deGrom said on Thursday, "I feel good. That's the goal, to pitch on Opening Day." The Mets ace left Tuesday's intrasquad start early due to muscle tightness in his back. deGrom said he'd like to throw 60-65 pitches...

Tweets