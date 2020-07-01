Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51173803_thumbnail

DeGrom Still Expects to Pitch on Opening Day

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5m

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom talked to reporters on Thursday afternoon about the back tightness that led him to get an MRI. The MRI showed nothing that concerned the Mets and they consider him d

Tweets