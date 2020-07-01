Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
E55a9cea34b94be0a4f454602932f0c5-1.vresize.1200.630.high.6

Mets ace deGrom still targeting opening day, but team unsure

by: AP Fox Sports 3s

Jacob deGrom still plans to pitch on opening day, although New York Mets manager Luis Rojas didn’t sound so sure that will happen

Tweets