New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Listen to Episode 10 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: DeGrom’s Just Fine, Owner Bids feat. Ed Kranepool
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 1m
Take a deep breath Mets fans, it looks like Jacob deGrom is going to be fine. The Mets ace said Thursday that he believes he will be ready to pitch on Opening Day next Friday at Citi Field against the
Tweets
-
So I’m watching this #Mets vs #Mets intrasquad game. So far Michael Wacha has been sharp with great movement. I’ll also say I don’t mind this road uniform combo the blue team is sporting, leveraging the home blues with the road grey pants.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Could Yoenis Cespedes lead baseball in home runs? https://t.co/XKpsvUzmVCTV / Radio Network
-
Michael Wacha has looked solid through two scoreless innings, the second of which went by like lightning. If he can be effective, the rotation might be better than most expect.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Hope Coors Light is ok with the K count going over some of that billboard next season....Blogger / Podcaster
-
Did Robinson Canó ever contemplate opting out of the 2020 season? “Never,” Canó said. “I was so anxious at home waiting for the day that we’d be back." He believes he can be ready for opening day. https://t.co/03Qwkfp5KmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jed Lowrie walking up to Paul McCartney’s Jet. Hell yes. Band on the Run album. Do not make a crack about Lowrie under this tweet.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets