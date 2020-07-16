Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
54042655_thumbnail

Robinson Cano stays mum on mystery absence, focused on getting at-bats before Opening Day - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 4m

Cano spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since baseball operations were shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 44s
    So I’m watching this #Mets vs #Mets intrasquad game. So far Michael Wacha has been sharp with great movement. I’ll also say I don’t mind this road uniform combo the blue team is sporting, leveraging the home blues with the road grey pants.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 1m
    Could Yoenis Cespedes lead baseball in home runs? https://t.co/XKpsvUzmVC
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 3m
    Michael Wacha has looked solid through two scoreless innings, the second of which went by like lightning. If he can be effective, the rotation might be better than most expect.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    The 7 Line Army @The7LineArmy 4m
    Hope Coors Light is ok with the K count going over some of that billboard next season....
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 4m
    Did Robinson Canó ever contemplate opting out of the 2020 season? “Never,” Canó said. “I was so anxious at home waiting for the day that we’d be back." He believes he can be ready for opening day. https://t.co/03Qwkfp5Km
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 5m
    Jed Lowrie walking up to Paul McCartney’s Jet. Hell yes. Band on the Run album. Do not make a crack about Lowrie under this tweet.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets