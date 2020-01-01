New York Mets
Potential Mets owner A-Rod says players should accept salary cap
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 4s
Alex Rodriguez thinks it's time for baseball to have a salary cap.The former three-time MVP signed several record contracts during his iconic playing career but believes players should now accept some form of a cap in negotiations with owners.Rodrigue
So I’m watching this #Mets vs #Mets intrasquad game. So far Michael Wacha has been sharp with great movement. I’ll also say I don’t mind this road uniform combo the blue team is sporting, leveraging the home blues with the road grey pants.Blogger / Podcaster
Could Yoenis Cespedes lead baseball in home runs? https://t.co/XKpsvUzmVCTV / Radio Network
Michael Wacha has looked solid through two scoreless innings, the second of which went by like lightning. If he can be effective, the rotation might be better than most expect.Beat Writer / Columnist
Hope Coors Light is ok with the K count going over some of that billboard next season....Blogger / Podcaster
Did Robinson Canó ever contemplate opting out of the 2020 season? “Never,” Canó said. “I was so anxious at home waiting for the day that we’d be back." He believes he can be ready for opening day. https://t.co/03Qwkfp5KmBeat Writer / Columnist
Jed Lowrie walking up to Paul McCartney’s Jet. Hell yes. Band on the Run album. Do not make a crack about Lowrie under this tweet.Beat Writer / Columnist
