Notes: A-Rod won't call game; Canó returns
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 6m
Because he is part of an investment group reportedly bidding on a majority ownership stake in the Mets, Alex Rodriguez will not be in the booth for ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast between the Mets and Braves on July 26. Instead, Rodriguez...
Great, great tweet here@JustinCToscano They are board.Beat Writer / Columnist
The #Mets won. They also lost. They got some good pitching from Michael Wacha. And, it’s before 9. Pace of play gods should take notice. No commercials.Blogger / Podcaster
Tweet of the night@JustinCToscano They should put the cutouts on the 7 train for the ride home.Beat Writer / Columnist
Official Team Account
The Mets beat the Mets 3-1. Opening Day is a week from tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
No idea why the fans aren't leaving the stands. The game is over.Beat Writer / Columnist
