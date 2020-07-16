New York Mets
Team A-Rod! ESPN will avoid Mets games because of potential A-Rod conflict
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
I am on Team A-Rod because I believe his ownership group will be the worst of the potential suitors and most likely to bring the circus. I LOVE the circus. The crazier the better! Also, here’s a nice benefit… ESPN will shy away from having A-Rod...
