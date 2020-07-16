New York Mets
Robinson Cano, Melky Cabrera glad to be together again as Mets | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated July 16, 2020 8:42 PM — Newsday 2m
Robinson Cano got to come back to New York before the 2019 season after the Mets acquired him in a blockbuster deal with the Mariners. This season he got to be reunited with one of his closest from th
Great, great tweet here@JustinCToscano They are board.Beat Writer / Columnist
The #Mets won. They also lost. They got some good pitching from Michael Wacha. And, it’s before 9. Pace of play gods should take notice. No commercials.Blogger / Podcaster
Tweet of the night@JustinCToscano They should put the cutouts on the 7 train for the ride home.Beat Writer / Columnist
Official Team Account
The Mets beat the Mets 3-1. Opening Day is a week from tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
No idea why the fans aren't leaving the stands. The game is over.Beat Writer / Columnist
