Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54095367_thumbnail

Sterling or Scully Returns! Someone named Mike Janela calls a Mets HR on the internet whatever

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Hey my old pal Sporty (Nick) is back hooking me up with Home Run Calls.  Tonight, the Mets are taking the webcast as seriously as I am, and someone named Mike Janela is describing the game because reasons. I am unfamiliar with Mr. Janela.  His...

Tweets