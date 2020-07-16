New York Mets
Sterling or Scully Returns! Someone named Mike Janela calls a Mets HR on the internet whatever
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Hey my old pal Sporty (Nick) is back hooking me up with Home Run Calls. Tonight, the Mets are taking the webcast as seriously as I am, and someone named Mike Janela is describing the game because reasons. I am unfamiliar with Mr. Janela. His...
Great, great tweet here@JustinCToscano They are board.Beat Writer / Columnist
The #Mets won. They also lost. They got some good pitching from Michael Wacha. And, it’s before 9. Pace of play gods should take notice. No commercials.Blogger / Podcaster
Tweet of the night@JustinCToscano They should put the cutouts on the 7 train for the ride home.Beat Writer / Columnist
Official Team Account
The Mets beat the Mets 3-1. Opening Day is a week from tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
No idea why the fans aren't leaving the stands. The game is over.Beat Writer / Columnist
