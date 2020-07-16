Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54095654_thumbnail

Nike desecrates 1986 Mets jersey with horrible swoosh, Mets Team Store complicit

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Look at this horrible sin against all humanity.  ’nuff said. 1986 replica @Nike jerseys. @Mets #ThrowbackThursday #tbt #LGM #NYM #teamstore #CitiField pic.twitter.com/Aus2uKm4A7 — Mets Team Store (@MetsTeamStore) July 16, 2020

Tweets