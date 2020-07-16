Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
LOL people with too much money paid for Mets cardboard cutouts that look like this

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

What a gigantic waste of money.  Please just donate directly to charities.  This looks like….hmmm I don’t want to be Vulgar like Pete….this looks like garbage.

