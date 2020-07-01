Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mark Carreon: The Mets All Time Pinch Hit HR Leader (1987-1991)

Mark Steven Carreon was born July 19, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois. The six foot outfielder/ first baseman was a rare right handed batter th...

