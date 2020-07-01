Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
54097303_thumbnail

Roy McMillan: Former Mets Short Stop (1964-1966) Coach (1973-1976) & Manager (1975)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 2m

Roy David McMillan was born on July 17, 1929 in Bonham, Texas. The five foot eleven right handed hitting short stop, was originally sign...

Tweets