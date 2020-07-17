New York Mets
Link: Mets fans deserve better than Steve Cohen (Daily News)
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5s
Here’s an interesting piece in the Daily News Remnant A quick look at Mr. Cohen’s career raises red flag after red flag. In 2013, his firm, SAC Capital Advisors, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of insider trading and fraud before agreeing to pay $1.
One MLB prospect who could make a difference in 2020 for all 30 teams https://t.co/FnZZ5gc7F6 #MetsTV / Radio Network
we’d seen flashes up until this point. but on this day, we started to realize what Jake could actually be..Four years ago today, Jacob deGrom faced one over the minimum in a one-hitter against the Phillies. Pitcher Zach Eflin hit a single up the middle in the third inning for the only hit. https://t.co/zMeiSjDlpzBeat Writer / Columnist
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Roy McMillan, and Jeremy Vasquez. Jacob deGrom eyes Opening Day start, and no Mets games for A-Rod on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’. #Mets #LGM @Mets @RumblePoniesBB @stluciemets @ernestdove Mets Breakfast Links 7/17/2020 https://t.co/6XKKFNvgq1Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Morning Briefing: The Mets Beat The Mets! https://t.co/BBfMjRTCEe #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Team A-Rod! ESPN will avoid Mets games because of potential A-Rod conflict https://t.co/jSBAsOojQD via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
Suddenly future Mets owner A-Rod likes salary caps, what a jerk https://t.co/JPF1YyykOk via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
