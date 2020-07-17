Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

Mets win over the Red Sox in 1986 began with the Bob Ojeda trade

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 4s

The 1985 trade between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox which brought Bob Ojeda to Flushing turned out to be the first step in winning the World Series...

Tweets