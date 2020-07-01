Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
54101807_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Yankees’ season opener vs. Nationals might be moved due to Washington D.C. coronavirus protocol - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

The coronavirus might push the New York Yankees' season opener, scheduled for Thursday against the Washington Nationals, out of Nationals Park.

Tweets