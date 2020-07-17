New York Mets
A-Rod will not call Mets games for ESPN
by: Craig Calcaterra — NBC Sports 19s
A-Rod will not call Mets games for ESPN this year. Rodriguez is currently bidding to purchase the club, which creates a clear conflict of interest.
