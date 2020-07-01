New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets sale: Sheldon Adelson can push Josh Harris-David Blitzer bid ahead of Steve Cohen, Alex Rodriguez-Jennifer Lopez - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer are competing with billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen and ex-New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez for ownership of the New York Mets.
Tweets
-
Steve Cohen reportedly remains confident that his bid for the Mets will win out https://t.co/MXeKBMz47GTV / Radio Network
-
Jacob deGrom out throwing in the outfield right now. Walking into bullpen. Had hoped to throw a bullpen session today, we'll keep you updated.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A lot about this baseball season will be new for Luis Rojas. But one of the bigger changes is something he already knows all about: https://t.co/OaSJiBbLtBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: Jacob deGrom is suited up in a full white Mets uni and is making his way to the bullpen. Mets need to see a BP session from their ace before giving him the green light to start Sunday against the Yankees.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Seeing some hate on the cutout idea at the games. OK to feel that way, but take a few things in to consideration. The profits are going to charity, many are using this as a way to honor family members who have passed, and it's a fun way for a lot of fans to feel somewhat there.Free Agent
-
There's a bunch of guys in blue practice shirts and blue practice shorts around Citi Field right now, then there's someone in a full home white uniform. It's Jacob deGrom.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets