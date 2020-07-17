New York Mets
Brandon McCarthy: Players should boycott ‘self-serving liar’ Alex Rodriguez
by: Jared Schwartz — New York Post 3m
Alex Rodriguez is one of the bidders on the shortlist to purchase the Mets, but he may have already lost his potential locker room. Preparing for his third season as an analyst for ESPN’s
Tweets
-
Steve Cohen reportedly remains confident that his bid for the Mets will win out https://t.co/MXeKBMz47GTV / Radio Network
-
Jacob deGrom out throwing in the outfield right now. Walking into bullpen. Had hoped to throw a bullpen session today, we'll keep you updated.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A lot about this baseball season will be new for Luis Rojas. But one of the bigger changes is something he already knows all about: https://t.co/OaSJiBbLtBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: Jacob deGrom is suited up in a full white Mets uni and is making his way to the bullpen. Mets need to see a BP session from their ace before giving him the green light to start Sunday against the Yankees.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Seeing some hate on the cutout idea at the games. OK to feel that way, but take a few things in to consideration. The profits are going to charity, many are using this as a way to honor family members who have passed, and it's a fun way for a lot of fans to feel somewhat there.Free Agent
-
There's a bunch of guys in blue practice shirts and blue practice shorts around Citi Field right now, then there's someone in a full home white uniform. It's Jacob deGrom.Beat Writer / Columnist
