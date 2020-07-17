New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
So about that 1974 Mets Tour of Japan
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
So as promised I googled it and found this post from my friend Centerfield Maz. He’s actually my friend for real to the point I know he won’t care if I steal half his post, which I shall. But he has a cool site you should check out. Maz writes… In...
Tweets
-
🧡💙🧡💙🧡💙🧡💙🧡💙🧡💙 💙🔶🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🧡 🧡🔷🔸🔹🔸🔹🔸🔹🔸🔹🔶💙 💙🔶🔹🟧🟦🟧🟦🟧🟦🔸🔷🧡 🧡🔷🔸🟦🌭🍔🌭🍔🟧🔹🔶💙 💙🔶🔹🟧🍔🔜⚾️🌭🟦🔸🔷🧡 🧡🔷🔸🟦🌭🍔🌭🍔🟧🔹🔶💙 💙🔶🔹🟧🟦🟧🟦🟧🟦🔸🔷🧡 🧡🔷🔸🔹🔸🔹🔸🔹🔸🔹🔶💙 💙🔶🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🧡 🧡💙🧡💙🧡💙🧡💙🧡💙🧡💙Official Team Account
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: The extra space behind the Mets dugout is beginning to look like a small house 🏠Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Since Statcast began tracking distances in 2015, this Pete Alonso homer is the longest of any #Mets player.On this date last year, Pete Alonso destroyed a slider that went a Mets Statcast record 474 feet. Upper deck shot at Target Field https://t.co/4V71lKgu6aBlogger / Podcaster
-
6 weeks ago, the message was clear: Until white people speak about & make racial equality/justice a priority, change won’t occur. Similarly, until men speak about & make the equality of women a priority, change won’t occur. Do the right thing #NFL. Kick Snyder out.TV / Radio Personality
-
🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 @HDMHApparelYEAH!!!!! @HDMHApparel @STR0 @NewEraCap https://t.co/SMcG1Mq3kEPlayer
-
Hey @HowieRose @AlyssaRose .. look who just followed me!Minors
- More Mets Tweets