New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets sale: Steve Cohen ‘confident’ he will outbid Alex Rodriguez-Jennifer Lopez, Josh Harris-David Blitzer | SNY back in play? - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 38s
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is competing with New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris for control of the New York Mets.
Tweets
-
get well soon, then sign in Flushing #depthBeat Writer / Columnist
-
J.D. Davis says he worked out a couple of times at 3B in camp, but most of his focus is LF.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
On an Instagram post Puig urges everyone to take Covid seriously, and to wear a mask. He will quarantine at home.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @LenMichaelWOR: Who will be the new owner of the Mets? Check out our chat with @Newsday @Mets beats writer @timbhealey! LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/B7qwcUZwJ7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Puig said he is asymptomatic and will re-evaluate things once he has 2 positive testsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"I think he's just as fast as Trea Turner sometimes," J.D. Davis said of Amed RosarioBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets