New York Mets: deGrom threw a bullpen session on Friday and will make 50-60 pitches on Sunday

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 3m

The New York Mets will have their ace Jacob deGrom (back) throw a 50-60-pitch sim game on Sunday, and he is on track to start on Opening Day

