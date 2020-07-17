New York Mets
Jacob deGrom won't face Yankees Sunday but will pitch in sim game instead | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 17, 2020 3:47 PM — Newsday 2m
Jacob deGrom will not face the Yankees this weekend, but he still is slated to pitch Opening Day. That is according to manager Luis Rojas, who said Friday the Mets will take it slow with their ace by
RT @martinonyc: Big Wilson Ramos has hit Old Citi home runs way into LF two straight days.TV / Radio Network
Wilson Ramos just hit an absolute bomb, no-doubter, his second homer in as many days.Beat Writer / Columnist
Wilson Ramos just homered off Erasmo Ramirez. Ramos has left the yard in consecutive intrasquad games.Beat Writer / Columnist
Big Wilson Ramos has hit Old Citi home runs way into LF two straight days.Beat Writer / Columnist
Gordon Beckham has been wearing No. 15 in camp. Tim Tebow didn't get the number in the first spring training, because too soon after Carlos Beltran.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @BillyBall: I suddenly and unexpectedly find myself a free agent this odd baseball season. If any media team needs game-day material for broadcast or print, please contact me.Blogger / Podcaster
