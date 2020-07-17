Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54095000_thumbnail

A-Rod apparently doesn’t think MLB is as big as the NBA…..read his words!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 30s

Watch this as I force A-Rod to clarify what he means here when he says …to make baseball as big as the NFL and the NBA   pic.twitter.com/3XwNQIuNNS — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) July 17, 2020   I’m not taking him out of context.  That’s his published...

Tweets