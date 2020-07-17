Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
54117710_thumbnail

Mets’ Jacob deGrom plan doesn’t include Yankees tune-up

by: Mike Puma New York Post 25s

Jacob deGrom’s pursuit of his scheduled Opening Day start won’t include an exhibition tune-up against the Yankees. The Mets ace, who was removed from his last start in an intrasquad scrimmage

Tweets