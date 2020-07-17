New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets will have 5,000 fan cutouts in Citi Field stands for opener
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 12s
Mets fans may not be able to attend any games this year, but they can still have a presence once the season kicks off next Friday at Citi Field. The team is selling cardboard cutouts of fans in the
Tweets
-
When you see someone reacting seriously to @STR0 giving up a couple of home runs in practice. https://t.co/8BZsoAhQN2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Okay #Mets fans, what are your predictions for this upcoming Subway Series? #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
J.D. Davis said he’s a bit anxious to play a game against a different uniform, but a few other Mets said they don’t see much different in exhibitions and intrasquad/sim games. Getting you ready for this weekend: https://t.co/m2xCx9zYd5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mighty_flynn: The costume department spared no expense for this episode. Btw, the Oakland Mets lost to the California Stars when Hinkley went yard. https://t.co/g78OXsfyOMBlogger / Podcaster
-
LOL people with too much money paid for Mets cardboard cutouts that look like this https://t.co/akKFOaHqnGBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @HannahRKeyser:Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets