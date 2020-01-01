New York Mets
Mets manager encouraged about Yoenis Cespedes’ health
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 29s
Yoenis Cespedes' health is the great unknown for the New York Mets after over two years out of the game, but manager Luis Rojas is sounding upbeat. Rojas spoke about Cespedes' progress on Friday ahead of the team's upcoming exhibition games against...
