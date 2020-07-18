New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman’s spring training 2.0 struggles continue
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 15s
Marcus Stroman has plans to, in his words, dominate, to pitch so well he will be considered one of the top arms on the free-agent market. So far, though, in spring training 2.0 the animated
Tweets
-
A key #Mets starter is still struggling https://t.co/4cPyGCC2nUBlogger / Podcaster
-
With cameos from Jarred Kelenic, Patrick Roy, @ThereItIsJake and @dcowan850 https://t.co/ZJcYhMPKb1Blogger / Podcaster
-
I don't know how he missed the floaterBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jerryblevins: What a hypocrite @arod. Take your steroids and make your millions THEN tell the players they need to change. What a joke. Good luck trying to get content from the very players you're trying to sell out to get your ownership group selected.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Alberto Castillo or Renyel PintoWho’s the most random baseball player you can think of?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jmeacham: “Keep the faith. Keep the faith.”—the last words John Lewis said in our last conversation a few weeks ago. May light perpetual shine upon him. I know it will. https://t.co/cElgvFj6TtMisc
- More Mets Tweets