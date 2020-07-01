Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51284906_thumbnail

Stroman Gives Up Two Runs In Three Inning Performance

by: Jordan Baron Mets Merized Online 30s

Marcus Stroman went three innings during Friday’s intrasquad game, only really suffering the consequences when it came to the longball.Stroman allowed four hits and struck out the same amoun

Tweets