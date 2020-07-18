Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #66: George Sisler

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12s

The player with the 3rd highest single-season batting average of the modern era is the 66th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. A few years before Babe Ruth made the transition from pitcher to everyday player, there was George Sisler. ...

