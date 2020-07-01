New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amazin’ Memories: Mets Sweep 2013 Subway Series
by: Richard Sparago — Mets Merized Online 3m
Baseball is back (almost). This weekend, we'll see and hear the game we love as the Mets host the Yankees in an exhibition game at Citi Field.The Mets and Yankees have a history of playing exh
Tweets
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Tonight will mark the first exhibition between the Mets and Yankees in New York City in 27 years. The last: April 4, 1993 at old Yankee Stadium.Super Fan
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Tonight will mark the first exhibition between the Mets and Yankees in New York City in 27 years. The last: April 4, 1993 at old Yankee Stadium.Super Fan
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: Mets reveal their arms 💪🏽 for tonight ⤵️Super Fan
-
for those who weren’t around for the Mayor’s Challenge (I only remember the last few), it was so much fun for the fans interleague play and the Subway Series changed everything, but the level of excitement around these games was truly special..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @roselleavenue: New ICONIC David Wright #Mets custom cards 😀 $25 each + $3.95 BMWT (encased, labeled, serial #'d and signed by artist) Or $8 each non-Iconic in TL. DM for PP invoice to purchase. Thanks! 👍 @DeeNoOne2U @hotstovesports @Mighty_Lark @ALSportsCards @JennyMiller521 @KenBorsuk1 https://t.co/g26G5FfWgEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Expected pitchers this evening at Citi Field:Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets