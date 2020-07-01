for those who weren’t around for the Mayor’s Challenge (I only remember the last few), it was so much fun for the fans interleague play and the Subway Series changed everything, but the level of excitement around these games was truly special..

Jacob Resnick Tonight is the first exhibition meeting between the #Mets and #Yankees in New York since the Mayor’s Challenge series on April 3 and 4, 1993. In 26 total meetings (Mayor's Challenge, Big Apple Series, Mayor's Trophy) the Mets have won 11 & the Yankees have won 14, with one tie.