Nets, Liberty owner Tsai denies involvement in Mets bid
by: Andrew Joe Potter — The Score 12s
Joe Tsai, the e-commerce billionaire whose current sports investments include majority stakes in the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty, dismissed rumors that he is involved in a star-studded bid for the New York Mets, which features retired...
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Tonight will mark the first exhibition between the Mets and Yankees in New York City in 27 years. The last: April 4, 1993 at old Yankee Stadium.Super Fan
RT @DeeshaThosar: Mets reveal their arms 💪🏽 for tonight ⤵️Super Fan
for those who weren’t around for the Mayor’s Challenge (I only remember the last few), it was so much fun for the fans interleague play and the Subway Series changed everything, but the level of excitement around these games was truly special..Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @roselleavenue: New ICONIC David Wright #Mets custom cards 😀 $25 each + $3.95 BMWT (encased, labeled, serial #'d and signed by artist) Or $8 each non-Iconic in TL. DM for PP invoice to purchase. Thanks! 👍 @DeeNoOne2U @hotstovesports @Mighty_Lark @ALSportsCards @JennyMiller521 @KenBorsuk1 https://t.co/g26G5FfWgEBlogger / Podcaster
Expected pitchers this evening at Citi Field:Beat Writer / Columnist
