Dear Baseball,
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2m
Mets fan Julian has a personal message for you. He's ready for the 2020 baseball season to start. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of vi...
The #Mets have taken COVID precautions very seriously and their players are confident in the season as a result.
Takeaways from Luis Rojas' press conference: * McNeil, Ramos are fine. They'll play tomorrow. * Jed Lowrie won't play this weekend. He is having trouble with baserunning and "some movements" on defense. * deGrom still good for a simulated game tomorrow at Citi Field.
You know.... this won't happen, but if Canada doesn't want the Blue Jays an American City can just take them over. There are plenty. There isn't a need to play baseball north of the border
Okay #Mets fans, what are your predictions for this upcoming Subway Series? #LGM #LFGM
Matt Adams exercised his release clause and elected free agency. He is no longer a Met.
LIVE: Mets take BP at Citi Field prior to exhibition game against Yankees
