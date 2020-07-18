New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB 2020 will bring universal DH- a game changer for the sport
by: Sean Basile — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3m
With MLB implementing the universal designated hitter, they have put a real game changer in baseball moving forward. The universal designated hitter a.k.a....
Tweets
-
Pete Alonso has a message for Mets fans on the eve of baseball getting underway: "We love you guys. We’re going to play for you guys and we’re going to play as hard as we can every single day" https://t.co/4vOPTIDvONTV / Radio Network
-
RT @laurasgoldman: Several #MLB owners have told me today they want A-Rod to end his #Mets bid. One said, "This reality show has got to end. Where's JP Morgan? A serious bid doesn't mean calling every billionaire on the Forbes list. Remember only 9 owners can block a sale.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are back on TV tonight as they face off against the Yankees in an exhibition game. Come chat about it with us! https://t.co/vOfIStDCewBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @firstpitchmitch: Nice little Bowman Mixer! #bowman #bowmanbaseball #mlb #baseballcards #thehobby #collectBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“I want to say,” manager Luis Rojas said, “it was a little bit of a surprise.” Matt Adams is no longer a Met. The story on that, plus ... deGrom on track, a Lowrie update and more. https://t.co/7dgb0qUBvxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @YankeesWFAN: #Yankees baseball is back on the radio! I’ll be on @WFAN660 and @Radiodotcom 6-7pm. You will hear from DJ LeMahieu, Gerrit Cole and @eboland11. Then at 7:00 it’s John and Suzyn live from Citi Field. Yankees-Mets. NEEEEEEEEXXXXXXXXT! Sorry @davewills34 😁Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets