Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
54131874_thumbnail

Mets Exhibition Game BP

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 51s

Watch as some of the Mets take BP at Citi Field prior to tonight’s exhibition game with the New York Yankees. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full a...

Tweets