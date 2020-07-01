New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Yankees vs. New York Mets FREE LIVE STREAM (7/18/20): Watch MLB preseason online | Time, TV, channel - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 7m
The New York Yankees face the New York Mets in a preseason game at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, New York, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 (7/18/20).
Tweets
-
oh they do have dogs in the seats. That’s fantastic.Also we got Jake, a very good dog, a seat. https://t.co/TpUknqXCgEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Please do with your horrible vulgarity! #LGM@metspolice Unfollowing you! LFGM!!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ByZachMiller: I'm watching the #Yankees-#Mets game on SNY because I don't get YES on YouTubeTV. I'm really enjoying the Keith Hernandez analysis, like this after a nice scoop by Pete Alonso: "Pete is very adept at scoopage."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Nice little change piece from Rick Porcello to end the third. Good action moving away. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AlexisFarinacci: Michael Kings sits the Mets down in order in the bottom of the second and we head to the third inning.Blog / Website
-
Pete Alonso and his blue first base glove just saved Max Moroff from a throwing error. “Pete is very adept at scoopage.” ~ @keithhernandez #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets