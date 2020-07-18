New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robinson Cano gets first hacks at No. 3 spot in Mets lineup Friday vs. Yankees | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 18, 2020 6:42 PM — Newsday 14s
It was only an exhibition, and it didn’t include all of the Mets’ regulars, but one aspect of their lineup Saturday against the Yankees was striking: Robinson Cano batted third. Cano led the Mets with
Tweets
-
oh they do have dogs in the seats. That’s fantastic.Also we got Jake, a very good dog, a seat. https://t.co/TpUknqXCgEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Please do with your horrible vulgarity! #LGM@metspolice Unfollowing you! LFGM!!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ByZachMiller: I'm watching the #Yankees-#Mets game on SNY because I don't get YES on YouTubeTV. I'm really enjoying the Keith Hernandez analysis, like this after a nice scoop by Pete Alonso: "Pete is very adept at scoopage."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Nice little change piece from Rick Porcello to end the third. Good action moving away. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AlexisFarinacci: Michael Kings sits the Mets down in order in the bottom of the second and we head to the third inning.Blog / Website
-
Pete Alonso and his blue first base glove just saved Max Moroff from a throwing error. “Pete is very adept at scoopage.” ~ @keithhernandez #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets