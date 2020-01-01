Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Notes: Adams released; Lowrie still limited

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

The Mets have lost a player at a position they could most afford to lose one. Matt Adams exercised a release clause in his contract on Saturday, becoming a free agent. But the team remains well-covered at first base, with Pete Alonso and Dominic...

