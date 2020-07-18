Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
54133870_thumbnail

Determining the best owners of New York-area sports teams

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 1m

You know the difference between a good owner and a bad owner? Actually, it’s a trick question. The people who own sports franchises aren’t judged on anywhere close to a judicious fashion. If you

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 1m
    It's an uphill climb for Ryan Cordell to make the Opening Day roster but it's nice to have a guy who can do this:
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja 2m
    Dellin Betances of the NY Mets.
    Misc
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 2m
    Pandemic baseball: The Mets are playing old footage of fans having fun in the stands between innings in an empty Citi Field.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 3m
    Dellin Betances The Met allowed a hit but nothing else in that inning of work.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 3m
    So Dellin Betances just delivered a scoreless inning with minor traffic. He was consistently 92-93 mph with one pitch to Stanton at 95 mph. His velocity definitely has room for improvement, but that’s certainly a successful showing tonight. #Mets
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 4m
    Dellin Betances sat around 93 mph in that inning. That's better than where he was in March, but he hasn't thrown a fastball that slow in the regular season since April 2015. (I believe he threw one at 96 in that last AB.)
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets