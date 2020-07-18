New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
LOLMets use the wrong Mets logo on their own SNY telecast
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 49s
Holy cow SNY sucks. A #LolMets instant classic here: The Mets are using a fake team logo (note the different skyline and the High Line instead of the bridge), designed as a fun concept several years ago by @ToddRadom, ON THEIR OWN GAME BROADCAST. (Scr
Tweets
-
It's an uphill climb for Ryan Cordell to make the Opening Day roster but it's nice to have a guy who can do this:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Dellin Betances of the NY Mets.Misc
-
Pandemic baseball: The Mets are playing old footage of fans having fun in the stands between innings in an empty Citi Field.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Dellin Betances The Met allowed a hit but nothing else in that inning of work.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
So Dellin Betances just delivered a scoreless inning with minor traffic. He was consistently 92-93 mph with one pitch to Stanton at 95 mph. His velocity definitely has room for improvement, but that’s certainly a successful showing tonight. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dellin Betances sat around 93 mph in that inning. That's better than where he was in March, but he hasn't thrown a fastball that slow in the regular season since April 2015. (I believe he threw one at 96 in that last AB.)Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets