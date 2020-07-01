New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sloppy Defense Dooms Mets in 9-3 Loss to Yankees
by: Marissa Credle — Mets Merized Online 33s
The New York Mets lost the first of two exhibition games against the New York Yankees by a score of 9-3. (Box Score) It surely was exciting to see the Mets on our TVs once again, despite
Tweets
-
RT @MikeyRobz: #SNYSportsNite follows Mets Post Game at 11 with coverage of the Mets & Yankees after their exhibition battle. Hear from both sides & we'll digest every angle with @CWilliamson44 @mariacmarino @MarcMalusis @sal_licata @SNYtvTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @blondinthebronx: Mets suck. Even the cardboard cut outs are getting up and leaving in an effort to beat traffic...Blogger / Podcaster
-
I stand corrected from a previous tweet on the logo being virtual. Thank you @NikoGoutakolis.@sgreen3 From pregame... https://t.co/94vOfqFDyABlogger / Podcaster
-
#Yankees show #Mets what depth really looks like https://t.co/nOGvKjHPkgBlogger / Podcaster
-
A little instant reaction to Mets/Yankees https://t.co/OQkcWdy0ZETV / Radio Personality
-
Amed Rosario stands near cardboard cutouts https://t.co/328Oi3SRM2Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets